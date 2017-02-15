Police search for shooting suspect in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex in Randolph.

Investigators released a picture of Romaine Sanchez.

They say he shot a man in the face and neck during an altercation at the complex last Tuesday.

Prior to that, police say the 19-year-old hit another man with a gun over a dispute over stolen property.

The shooting victim was seriously injured but is expected to be okay.

