Police search for stabbing, carjacking suspect

DEDHAM (WHDH) - Dedham Police are searching for the man responsible for a reported stabbing and carjacking.

Officers say the suspect attacked two men at the East Dedham Plaza parking area Tuesday night.

According to investigating, the three met up to complete the sale of a personal item after initially connecting through a mobile classified app. The men initially met in a parking lot on River Street before traveling to the East Dedham Plaza.

Police say the sale turned into a robbery and the suspect stabbed one man in the chest before stealing their car.

Witnesses ran to a nearby CVS to try and get help.

Police later found the victims’ car on Crowning Point Drive in Hyde Park.

Officers say one victim suffered a stab wound while the other victim has abrasions.

Both are expected to be okay.

