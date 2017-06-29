Police search for suspect after 2 Raynham businesses robbed

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are searching for the suspect they believe is behind the robbery of two businesses in Raynham Monday night.

Police said the suspect used a cement brick to smash through the door of Joseph’s Dry Cleaners before stealing from the cash register. Police believe the same suspect also used a brick to break into Envy Tailor on Route 33.

The owners of both businesses said the thief did not get away with much money. The owner of Joseph’s Dry Cleaners said he was robbed back in February as well, when a thief got away from $700. He said he is out $3,000 when he factors in damages and repairs.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact the Raynham Police Department.

