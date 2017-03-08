Police search for suspect after assault in East Boston

EAST BOSTON, MA (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating an assault on a woman in East Boston.

Investigators say she was entering her building on Brook Street when she was attacked.

This happening around 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

Boston Police are calling this an indecent assault.

They describe the attacked as a man between the ages of 18 and 25 and about 5-foot-6.

Boston Police are searching for the suspect and ask that if you have any information you contact them.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)