BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for the person who shot a man in Boston Thursday night.

It happened on Cedar Street.

Police say the victim is a male but they are not commenting on the extent of his injuries.

They are trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)