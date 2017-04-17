Police search for suspect after child killed in hit and run in Milford

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run on Water Street in Milford.

A bright red Scion XB was caught on camera fleeing the scene of a hit and run that left a 5-year-old boy dead.

Doreen McDermott heard it happen on Water Street early Sunday evening.

“I feel bad for the family,” said McDermott. “My heart goes out to them. My prayers. My sympathy. That poor child. You don’t do that.”

Police say the little boy was playing with a yo-yo, may have dropped it and was going to get it when he was hit. Neighbors say they ran out and tried to help but it was too late.

Investigators say they are working hard on this.

The car is a limited edition red color released in 2009. The car has tinted windows, black wheels and appears to have a rear brake light out. The police chief has a message for the driver.

“Give us a call,” said Milford Police Chief Thomas O’Loughlin. “We’re coming for you. And this little boy he lost his life. We’re gonna find him.”

