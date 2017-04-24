Police search for suspect after Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a gunman after a violent night in Dorchester.

At around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night police believe two people were shot on Thane Street.

While investigating what was going on, four to five more gun shots were heard.

7News got video showing police reacting to hearing those shots. In the video you can clearly see on officer responding down the street.

We’re told the second shooting happened on Harvard Street.

There is no word yet on if there is any connection between the shootings or any arrests or victims.

Watch the video above to see the officer’s reaction to the gunshots.

And stay with 7News for updates on this developing story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)