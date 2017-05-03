Police search for suspect after Framingham bank robbery

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A robbery occurred at a TD Bank in Framingham on Tuesday.

The bank is located at 1265 Worcester Road.

The suspect jumped on the counter with a knife and demanded money. An unknown amount of cash was stolen.

The suspect is described as a while man, about 5’10, 200 pounds and 25-30 years old.

He is also said to have a thin beard.

He was wearing dark pants and a black Bruins hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

The suspect ran away on foot.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Framingham Detectives.

