MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 7-Eleven in Manchester, New Hampshire was robbed and the suspect remains at large.

The suspect went into the store, demanded money and then fled the scene on foot.

No weapon was shown.

The store clerk was unharmed.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

