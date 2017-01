MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a suspected armed robber.

They say a man went into a Manchester supermarket on Sunday night, pulled out a handgun, demanded cash and then took off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

