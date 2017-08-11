WATERTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) – Watertown Police are investigating an unholy act at a local cemetery. They are trying to track down whoever left graffiti on a large monument.

At Mount Auburn Cemetery, one grave site sticks out for all the wrong reasons. Someone has spray-painted “We all die” and the band ACDC’s logo in red.

The symbolism itself that’s on there is disturbing,” said Bill McEvoy, cemetery historian.

Father Manasses Dougherty is buried in that grave—he died in 1877 at the age of 71.

Dougherty was instrumental in his time. He was a pastor at Saint John’s Church in Cambridge, and he also built Saint Peter’s Church.

The search is on whoever spray painted Father Dougherty’s grave, 140 years after he was laid to rest.

