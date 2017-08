PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 34-year-old man has died after being shot in Providence.

Police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday.

Officers say the scene was chaotic upon their arrival and they had to weave through dozens of people to get to the victim. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)