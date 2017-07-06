Police search for Wendell murder, Chicopee shooting suspect

Wendell, MA (WHDH) — A manhunt is underway in western Massachusetts.

Police say Lewis Starkey III, went into Specialized Trucking Company in Chicopee, where he worked, at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning and shot through the glass at another employee.

Police say Starkey then ran when his gun malfunctioned.

The motive behind the shooting is still a mystery and police say Starkey left the gun he used at the scene.

The employee from the trucking company was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel and glass.

Officials have also linked Starkey to the homicide of 48-year-old Amanda Glover. She was found shot to death in a Wendell home, that Starkey owns.

A neighbor said she never noticed anything unusual happening at the home.

Police said Starkey is likely traveling in a red 2013 Lincoln MKX with the Vermont license plate QLTMKR. Starkey should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)