Police search N.H. yard, re-start search for a killer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Detectives and k9 teams swept through a Manchester, New Hampshire backyard Monday night searching for a bullet.

Tom Robert says he is still confident that investigators can find the person who killed his sister, Denise.

The 62-year-old was shot while on a walk in August of 2015.

The only sign of the suspect was a beat up pickup truck neighbors reported seeing racing from the scene.

“It got very frustrating,” said Robert, “as time went on, there was not a lot of information about what was going on.”

A spokeswoman with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said officials re-examined the case in February, putting together a team of two of their investigators plus a Manchester Police Department officer.

She would not say if investigators have found the bullet.

Robert says even after two years, he is not willing to give up.

“I’m very hopeful,” said Robert. “How optimistic am I? I try to stay optimistic all of the time.”

