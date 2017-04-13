Police searching Charles River for missing B.U. student

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Police are searching the Charles River and the surrounding area for Boston University student who never returned to her dorm last night.

Police say they found several of her personal items near the river.

Police have not said where the woman was last seen.

We will continue following the story and provide you with updates as soon as we get them.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)