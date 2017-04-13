Police searching Charles River for missing Boston University student

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Police are searching the Charles River and the surrounding area for a missing Boston University student

Police say the woman, Tamika Danielle Jeune, 26, never returned to her dorm Wednesday night. They say several of her personal items were found near the river.

Police have not said where the woman was last seen.

We will continue following the story and provide you with updates as soon as we get them.

