Police searching for 2 missing sisters in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing 9-year-old sisters in Plymouth.

The girls are Je t’aime Valentine and Dasia Valentine and they are fourth-graders at West Elementary School in Plymouth. Police said the girls were dropped at their bus stop at 4 p.m. on Pilgrim Hill Road and were not met by a parent. Police said they possibly could have walked towards their home at nearby M12 Algonquin Terrace.

The girls are black girls between 4 feet 7 inches and 4 feet 9 inches tall. Both have a medium build and brown hair and brown eyes. One was last seen wearing pink jeans, a gray jacket and black boots. The other was wearing black leggings, a black-and-white checkered jacket and black boots.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asking to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 508-746-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)