MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WHDH) – Police are searching for two motorcyclists who were caught on camera taunting a police sergeant at a gas station in Miami Gardens following reports of reckless riding in the area, Saturday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the department had been receiving calls about motorcyclists riding recklessly along Northwest 183rd Street.

A Miami Gardens Police sergeant spotted a group of about 100 bikers after they had stopped at the Sunoco gas station near the corner of 183rd Street and 22nd Avenue. Cellphone video captures the law enforcer running after one of the motorcyclists.

Another motorcyclist is later seen opening the cruiser’s driver’s side front door and taking a peek inside. Seconds later, a man is seen climbing atop the vehicle’s trunk and jumping up and down on it twice.

Both motorcyclists were able to get away before the sergeant could return to the cruiser. The video shows him running back just as the bikers were leaving.

Those bikers are among large groups riding motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes roaring through South Florida this holiday weekend as part of the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” rides calling for an end to gun violence.

Earlier this week, authorities promised zero tolerance to anyone caught breaking the law.

7News cameras captured a motorcycle involved in a crash, also in Miami Gardens. That bike was reported stolen.

7Skyforce HD later captured a group of motorcyclists taking part in the annual “wheels up, gun down” rides popping wheelies as they rode northbound on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News viewers, meanwhile, sent in videos showing biker after biker illegally popping wheelies.

Police said the sergeant in the Sunoco station incident followed the motorcyclists after he saw them swerving in and out of traffic and popping wheelies. He also noticed one of the bikers had a gun exposed in a holster.

In the end, no arrests were made. A dirt bike left behind was impounded.

The sergeant was not hurt.

If captured, the two men caught on camera by the police cruiser could face burglary and vandalism charges.

If you recognize them, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

