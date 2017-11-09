LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for three armed men accused of robbing a Lowell pizza shio.

Surveillance video captured the men entering through an open door before holding an employee washing dishes at gunpoint. At this point, another suspect went into a different room and into the restaurant’s safe.

The owner of the pizza shop said he believes the men who robbed his shop are the same men police are searching for in connection with an armed robbery at a liquor store Monday.

