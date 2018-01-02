Police searching for 3 in SUV after shots fired at Canton housing complex

CANTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Canton say they are searching for three suspects that were spotted fleeing the scene of a shooting on New Year’s Eve at a housing complex in Canton.

Officers were called to the Avalon Housing Complex on Randolph Street around 11:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon investigation, police say officers found a smashed door and window at a townhouse located on Bay Drive.

Surveillance video captured three occupants driving away from the scene in a Cadillac SRX.

Police are now turning to the public for help in tracking the individuals down. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

No injuries were reported.

