Police searching for 3 suspects who assaulted Billerica man during Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are looking to identify three men who allegedly assaulted another man during Thursday night’s Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

People passing by alerted officers on traffic posts around 10:30 p.m. that a male victim was down on the ground after being assaulted. Officials located the victim, a 44-year-old Billerica resident, on a paved private roadway along the rear of the Rodman Ford Dealership. This roadway leads to a trail that connects to the Shufelt Road neighborhood in Walpole.

Initial investigations revealed that the three white male suspects walked from the direction of Walpole towards Route 1 in Foxborough when they encountered the victim on the roadway.

The suspects attacked the victim for unknown reasons before fleeing towards Route 1, police said.

Officials transported the victim to a Boston Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known threat to the public, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ken Fitzgerald at 508-543-1212. You may remain confidential.

This incident is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police and the Foxborough and Walpole Police Departments.

