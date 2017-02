AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hazardous situation at a home in Auburn.

Crews were called to the scene on Coolidge Street when someone found a white powder after opening an envelope.

After tests, police found that the powder was not harmful but they are still trying to figure out where it came from and who sent it.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)