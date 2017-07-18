Police searching for apparent shooter who shot at car in Quincy.

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Early Tuesday morning a driver on Furnace Brook Parkway in Quincy flagged down a state trooper and said his car was shot at by someone in another vehicle.

The apparent shooting occurred around 5:20 am on Route 93 northbound in Quincy.

The trooper located a possible bullet hole in a rear door of the victim’s car, which also had a broken window.

The driver was not injured.

He described the shooter as a male operating a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

The investigation into the incident is active.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)