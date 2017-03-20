CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are hoping to identify a coffee shop thief.

Officers say a suspect stole a tip jar from a coffee shop in Harvard Square earlier this month.

Surveillance footage shows the woman grab the jar from the counter before sliding it into her jacket and leaving the store.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Cambridge Police.

