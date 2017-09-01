Police searching for couple wanted for abandoning a dog in New Hampshire

BEDFORD, NH (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a couple that abandoned a dog in Bedford, New Hampshire.

Investigators said a man and woman left the Golden Retriever behind an animal shelter last Sunday.

The dog did not have any food or water for more than 12-hours, and had to be put down due to medical issues.

Police said the couple was driving the blue car seen in the surveillance footage.

The suspects could be facing animal cruelty charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

