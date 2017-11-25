LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) – Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Lynn.

Police responded around 7:15 p.m. to Western Avenue for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, officers found a damaged motorcycle in the street and a badly injured man.

The driver that struck the motorcyclist exited their vehicle and fled the scene on foot, according to police. An active search is underway.

A witness to the crash says the motorcyclist was bleeding heavily in the street before being rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

“I freaked out. I broke down crying,” Genesis Gonzalez said. “I believe my friend’s mother is the one who helped tie his legs to stop the blood flow.”

Police say the motorcyclist was immediately taken in for surgery. He is said to be in serious, but stable condition.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)