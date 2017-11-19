GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) – Police are actively searching for a suspect after one person was shot in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Authorities say one person was shot in the parking lot of of an Ace Hardware on Depot Drive, Saturday.

An employee at the Ace Hardware told 7News that none of the employees or customers in the store were hurt.

Police are still searching for the gunman. They say he is a white male with long black hair.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest.

None of our employees or customers were injured in today's events. Big Hugs to my staff today — Goffstown Hardware (@Goffstownhdwe) November 19, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)