Police searching for gunman after woman shot at Charlestown pizzeria

Charlestown, MA (WHDH) — Police are searching for a gunman after a woman was seriously injured Wednesday night when she was shot inside a pizza shop in Boston, authorities said.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at Kipo’s Pizzeria, on Bunker Hill Street in the city’s Charlestown section.

Police said the owner was present when the shooting took place, but that he did not have a criminal record.

Crews tended to the 61-year-old victim’s gunshot wound inside the restaurant. She was then taken to Mass General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents said the shooting is scary and shocking, especially due to the lack of violence in the neighborhood.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)