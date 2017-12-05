Police searching for hit-and-run driver in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews responded to a hit-and-run crash in Marblehead. The crash happened at the intersection of Pleasant and Bessom streets at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A mother and two children were walking in the crosswalk when the children were struck by a truck, according to Marblehead Police.

Authorities say the children have been evaluated and appear to be OK.

Police are currently searching for a suspect in connection with the crash. The suspect is reportedly a white man in his 40s driving a white pickup truck. He was last seen driving away on Pleasant Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Marblehead Police at 781-631-1212.

