BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are looking for a suspect who broke into a Charlestown apartment early Tuesday morning and indecently assaulted a woman while she was asleep.

Authorities responded to the area of Old Ironsides Way around 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a breaking and entering in progress.

Police said they were informed that a woman had been sleeping in her apartment when she was indecently assaulted by an intruder who had broken in.

The suspect fled out the front door after police said the victim screamed and woke up other people in the house.

People living in the apartment complex said they were surprised by the attack because there are usually security guards everywhere.

The suspect is described as a black male between 25 to 30 years old. Police said he was wearing gray sweatpants with a “distinct” dark gray rear pocket.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.

