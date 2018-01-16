BOSTON (WHDH) – Police say a man broke into a Charlestown apartment early Tuesday morning and assaulted a woman while she was sleeping.

Authorities responded to the area of Old Ironsides Way around 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a breaking and entering in progress.

Officer say they were informed that a woman had been sleeping in her apartment when she was indecently assaulted by an intruder who had broken in.

The suspect fled out of the front door after the victim screamed and woke up other people in the house, according to police.

Police are searching for the suspect who has been described as a black male, 25 to 30 years old. Police say the suspect was wearing gray sweatpants with a “distinct” dark gray rear pocket.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been urged to contact the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)