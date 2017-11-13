SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - Police in Saugus are on the lookout for a man who reportedly stole a taxi cab and then took off.

Witnesses said the man first stole from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Saugus.

John, a shift supervisor at the store, said he was the one who caught the shoplifter walking out the door, holding three North Face jackets in his hand.

“It was over $900 worth of merchandise,” the employee said.

He said the man tried to get into a taxi to make his escape.

John said the taxi driver wouldn’t move, so the man accused of shoplifting got out of the car, ran in front of it and smashed the window of the taxi.

The employee added that the man then ripped the driver out of the taxi, threw him on the ground and drove off in the taxi.

Both John and the taxi driver were not seriously hurt. John said he hopes the carjacker and taxi are found soon, especially after he said he received a threat on his own life.

“That was crazy. That was the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life. It was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” the employee said.

Officials are looking for a grey Ford Fusion from Garcia’s Taxi Company, cab no. 24. Anyone with information should contact authorities immediately.

