Police searching for man accused of staring at woman through her window in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police say they are looking for a “peeping tom” in Quincy after a woman reported a man outside her window.

The incident happened Thursday just before 1 a.m. in the area of Plover Road.

According to police, the woman said a man knocked on her window and told her that she was beautiful.

The man then hid in the bushes.

The woman called police, but the man left before officers arrived.

Police described the man as a white male, possibly in his 20s, with facial hair.

Anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact Quincy Police at 617-479-1212.

