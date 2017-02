LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for one of Massachusetts’ most wanted.

Investigators added Emilio DeLarosa to their most wanted list.

Police say he killed the mother of his child in Methuen last September.

DeLarosa had previously been convicted of attempted murder in 2014.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

