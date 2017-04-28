Police searching for man missing in Medford

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Medford are asking the public for assistance in locating a man who has been missing since April 15.

Officials say Stephen Turner lives in the area of Medford Square. He was reported missing on Tuesday by his landlord.

Turner frequently walks in and around the Medford Square area and is often seen near the Mystic River and the Whole Foods in Medford, Arlington and Cambridge areas, and various libraries.

Police say he usually carries a dark green backpack and wears orange rubber gloves.

Turner is 6-feet tall and 150 pounds with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Medford Police at 781-395-1212.

