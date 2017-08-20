WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities are searching for a Dorchester man wanted for the murder of a woman in her Weymouth apartment, Saturday morning.

Officials say the man, Kerrol Bailey, 43, of Dorchester, may be in a 2005 Black Ford pickup truck, license plate number FF47BK.

Officials identified the victim as Michele Clarke, 33, of Weymouth. The Norfolk District Attorney’s office says a friend of Clarke contacted police around 4 a.m. Saturday expressing concerns for her safety. Police responded to her Lake Street apartment and found her dead with “obvious wounds,” according DA’s office.

Bailey is said to also use the aliases “Tony Smith” and “Cornell James.” He is considered dangerous, authorities say, and may be armed. Officials urged the public to not approach him if he is seen, and to call 911 and report his location.

The DA’s office said Bailey is not known to have left Massachusetts, but is known have family in Florida.

Authorities say Bailey and Clarke have had a past dating relationship.

Anyone with information on the investigation or Bailey’s whereabouts is urged to contact Mass. State Police at 508-820-2121 or Weymouth Police at 781-335-1212.

