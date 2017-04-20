Police searching for man wanted in fatal double shooting in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police and Lynn Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting that left one person dead and a second seriously injured.

Authorities say William Cash, 44, has a lengthy criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Cash is accused of opening fire around 3 p.m. outside of the Lynn Arts Building on Exchange Street.

He is said to be 5 feet 10 inches tall and 330 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Leonardo Clement, 46, of Lynn, was identified as the victim. A 41-year-old man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

When apprehended, Cash will face murder charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

