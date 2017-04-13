CARLISLE, MA (WHDH) — Carlisle Police are searching for a man who is accused of approaching a woman in a parking lot.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect.

The man is said to have been wearing an American flag bandana, a white du-rag on his head, and light-colored fingerless gloves.

Police say the woman was trying to leave Great Brook State Park when the man stood behind her car, blocking her from backing out.

She says the man then came up to the window yelling, “No” as she drove away.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Carlisle Police.

