CAMBRIDGE, MA — Police are searching for a man who attacked a Harvard University student while she went for a jog along the Charles River.

The incident happened just before midnight near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Western Avenue.

The 19-year-old student told police a man with a strong grip grabbed her from behind. A struggle ensued and she said managed to get away after spraying pepper spray at the man.

“It’s rather shocking and concerning because I often go running here, especially at night,” said a frequent runner of the area.

While she was shaken up, police said the student was not seriously injured. She was unable to get a description of the man.

