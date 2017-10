Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a flashing incident on the Red Line.

Investigators said the man exposed himself to someone on a train between Downtown Crossing and Charles MGH stations two weeks ago.

Officials are still working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

