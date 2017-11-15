MANCHESTER, NH (WHDH) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are looking for the man who used a knife to steal a can of beer.

Officers said the man seen wearing a red coat in surveillance footage tried to use a credit card to buy the can at the N & N Express Monday night.

The card was declined but the man tried to leave with the can.

When the clerk stepped in, the man allegedly pulled out the knife before leaving.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call police.

