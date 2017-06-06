Police searching for man with distinctive tattoos, accused of check forgery

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro say they are searching for a man accused of check forgery bearing several distinctive tattoos.

According to police, Joseph Boyden-Hicks, 24, is wanted for check forgery, uttering a false check, and receiving stolen property.

Officials posted photos of Boyden-Hicks bearing tattoos of horns and other various markings, including a large tattoo resembling a swastika on his cheek.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Attleboro Police at 508-222-1212.

