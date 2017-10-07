Police: Searching for missing 14-year-old girl in Waltham

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen more than nine hours ago near Jackson Street and Central Street in Waltham.

This missing girl, Niwdeika Diaz, is described as a Hispanic girl with hazel eyes, about 5’6″ and 120 pounds.

She was last seen around 10:30 p.m. when she wandered away in a black t-shirt with white sleeves, blue jeans and black sneakers.

This photo was taken earlier in the day, prior to Diaz wandering away.

Diaz has Asperger Syndrome and will most likely run away if confronted.

Anyone with information or possible sightings is asked to call Waltham Police, 781-314-3608.

This is an ongoing story, 7News will bring updates.

