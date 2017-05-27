WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Waltham are searching for 73-year-old Sara LaRoche. Officers say she has been missing since Thursday night.

Family members tell 7News that LaRoche was visiting from Florida when she apparently wandered away from the home she was staying at.

She may be suffering from dementia, according to officials.

Authorities say she only speaks French-Creole.

