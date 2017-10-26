BELMONT, MA (WHDH) - Police in Belmont are searching for a missing 72-year-old man.

Joseph Gallagher was last seen Wednesday morning, according to officers.

Gallagher suffers from Alzheimer’s.

He is described as 5’10” tall at 135 lbs. It is unclear what clothes he was wearing when he disappeared.

Police said Gallagher is known to frequent the Payson Park area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-484-1212.

