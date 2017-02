FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who went missing more than a week ago.

Jasmine Charpentier went missing on February 6th according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited children.

They say she may have traveled to Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)