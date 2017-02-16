Police searching for missing girl from Fall River

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - State Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing girl from Fall River.

Officials say Jasmine Charpentier, 16, was last seen on Feb. 6.

Charpentier is 4-foot-11 and 125 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes.

Officials say she may still be in the local area or may have traveled to the Boston area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fall River Police at 508-676-8511.

