Police searching for missing Maine meteorologist

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WHDH) — Authorities in Maine are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing meteorologist from Maine.

Old Orchard Beach Police say Thomas Johnston, 46, has been missing since April 1. They say he left his home to attend a function at Sunday River Ski resport and has not been heard from since.

Johnston is an on-air meteorologist at Portland-based WCSH.

He is said to be 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he could be driving a gray 2017 Subaru Forester with Maine license plate number: PC316VT.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

