MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - The Medford Police Department is searching for a man who has not had contact with family or friends since Sunday.

Matthew B. Rudolph, 23, has had some recent changes in his life that may have caused him to feel depressed, according to police.

“His family and friends are very concerned for his well-being because it is unlike him to not reply to or make contact with them,” police said.

Rudolph recently moved into an apartment in Medford but he allegedly told a friend that he purchased a tent and may camp in the Middlesex Fells Reservation, which is in the Medford, Winchester and Stoneham area.

Rudolph is also a student at UMass Boston.

Anyone who sees Rudolph or knows of his whereabouts are asked to call the Medford Police Department at 781-395-1212.

