PLYMPTON, MA (WHDH) — Police say they are searching for a missing teen in Plympton.

Investigators say 13-year-old Sydney Adams was last seen with a 14-year-old boy — Donald Johnston of Kingston.

Police say she was last spotted wearing black pants and a white sweatshirt with the word “Texas” written across the front.

Adams is 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Adams’ whereabouts is asked to contact police.

